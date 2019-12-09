Smart Bets: Johnny Gandelsman

Born in Moscow in 1978, violinist Johnny Gandelsman grew up in a musical household with a violist father, pianist mother and fellow violinist sister before moving to the U.S. in 1995. A founding member of the Brooklyn Rider string quartet and part of Yo-Yo Ma’s celebrated global collective, the Silkroad Ensemble, Gandelsman pulls from classical and folk traditions in his eclectic work. For his newest project, the Grammy-winning artist has etched his name in history as one of the first musicians to record or perform J.S. Bach’s complete cello suites on violin. On Thursday, Dec. 12, Gandelsman brings his ambitious undertaking to Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center for a 7 p.m. concert. $10 BMCM+AC members and students with ID/$15 nonmembers. blackmountaincollege.org. Photo by Shervin Lainez
