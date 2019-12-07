Acoustic Asheville: Nick Nace and Jon Latham

Nick Nace weaves his way through country and folk music with the ease of a veteran. His debut full-length record, Wrestling with the Mystery, features 12 songs telling personal tales of woe and regret with musicianship that belies his years playing music.

With help from producer Jon Latham on guitar, Nace stopped by The Grey Eagle recently to play a couple of songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“One More Song”

“Arkansas Traveler”