Smart Bets: Tony Grant

Fans of filmmaker Tyler Perry’s prolific work know Tony Grant from his roles in Why Did I Get Married, The Marriage Counselor, A Madea Christmas, Madea Gets a Job and Behind Closed Doors. But before the advent of his acting career, Grant made his mark as a singer, first as the lead vocalist for R&B group Az Yet and later as a solo artist with his 2007 debut, Grant Life. The Forest City native currently calls Los Angeles home but returns to North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 14, when he brings his Soulful Christmas concert to Tryon Fine Arts Center’s Veh Stage. The “night of class and elegance at its finest” gets underway at 7:30 p.m. and promises “fun, music, dancing and singing.” $10 student/$35 standard/$40 premium. tryonarts.org. Photo courtesy of Grant