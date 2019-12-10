Smart Bets: Tony Grant

Fans of filmmaker Tyler Perry’s prolific work know Tony Grant from his roles in Why Did I Get Married, The Marriage Counselor, A Madea Christmas, Madea Gets a Job and Behind Closed Doors. But before the advent of his acting career, Grant made his mark as a singer, first as the lead vocalist for R&B group Az Yet and later as a solo artist with his 2007 debut, Grant Life. The Forest City native currently calls Los Angeles home but returns to North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 14, when he brings his Soulful Christmas concert to Tryon Fine Arts Center’s Veh Stage. The “night of class and elegance at its finest” gets underway at 7:30 p.m. and promises “fun, music, dancing and singing.” $10 student/$35 standard/$40 premium. tryonarts.org. Photo courtesy of Grant
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.