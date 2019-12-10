Xpress seeks student art, writing for 2020 Kids Issues

Have you ever been on or dreamed of going on a big adventure? Then you’re in luck! For Xpress’ 2020 Kids Issues, the theme is “My Big Adventure.”

Each March, Xpress publishes thoughtful, colorful and engaging creative work of Western North Carolina’s K-12 students, along with listings of local and regional summer camps. There is no fee to enter for possible publication, and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 31.

Theme

“My Big Adventure” can be a real adventure — or a completely imaginary one. (Special thanks to local educators who offered feedback!)

Students, here are some ideas to get you started on your art or writing:

• Imagine going on a big adventure. Where would you go, and what would you do? Is this a real place or completely imaginary? Would there be hard parts or challenges? What would happen? How would you feel? What would you learn?

― Or ―

• Think about the most interesting experience or adventure you’ve ever had. Did you go somewhere new, or was it close to home? What did you do? Were there difficult parts? How did you overcome them? How did it make you feel? What did you learn?

Submission guidelines

Educators, parents and students, please send us the best work in the following categories:

Essays

Essays should be no more than 350 words (though some exceptions can be made). Typed entries are encouraged.

Poems

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines. Typed submissions are encouraged.

Art

Art should be digitally photographed or be able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. Photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos

Photos should be high-resolution, digital photos between 200 KB and 6 MB (cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.

Deadline

The deadline is Friday, Jan. 31, to be considered for publication in Xpress’ March Kids Issues.

Submit your work

We will update this post when a link to upload student work goes live.

Returns

Mailed or hand-delivered pieces may be picked up after the issues publish, though Xpress cannot be responsible for their return.

Questions?

Email Xpress editor Tracy Rose at trose@mountainx.com.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!