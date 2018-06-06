Smart Bets: LGBTQ Pride concert with Tret Fure, Heather Mae and Crys Matthews

In honor of LGBTQ Pride Month, commemorating New York City’s Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969, Isis Music Hall hosts a concert on Wednesday, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. The evening features sets by three talented East Coast women, including Washington D.C.-based Heather Mae, a self-described “social justice songwriter, big-voiced singer and pop-piano performer.” Also on the bill is Mae’s Singing OUT Tour co-headliner, Crys Matthews, a native North Carolinian now living in Virginia who fuses Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and funk. Rounding out the night is Florida singer-songwriter Tret Fure, who brings nearly 50 years of writing, recording and performing to the West Asheville stage. $15 advance/$20 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photos of Crys Matthews, left, and Tret Fure, courtesy of the musicians
