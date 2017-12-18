Smart Bets: Make-A-Wish Christmas party benefit concert

Now in its 16th year, the annual Make-A-Wish Christmas Party Benefit Concert has attracted a wealth of all-star musicians but, foremost, has raised significant funds to help grant the requests of children in Central and Western North Carolina diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. The 2017 iteration features such area talent as Steep Canyon Rangers fiddler Nicky Sanders; Chappell, composed of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle on drums and his son Chris Pyle on guitar and vocals; singer McKayla A. Reese sitting in with Southern rockers The Log Noggins; Charlotte-based power trio Halden Vang; and Penrose-based “everyday Americana” artist Dave Desmelik. Brian Blades of 105.9 The Mountain will be the emcee for the all-ages show at The Orange Peel on Friday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. $13. theorangepeel.net. Photo of Jake Haldenwang of Halden Vang by Arvind Photography
