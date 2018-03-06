Smart Bets: OpenDoors Art Affair

Funds raised at OpenDoors of Asheville’s annual Art Affair gala are crucial to the nonprofit succeeding at its mission “to break the cycle of poverty with local students through advocacy and opportunities for education and enrichment.” The 2018 edition takes place Saturday, March 10, at Highland Brewing Co., which will be adorned with lanterns created by students in the One Neighborhood arts enrichment program. The evening includes live, interpretive performing artists, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a live auction with more than 75 items on which to bid, including original works of art, photography, jewelry and travel packages. There’s also an after-auction party with Empire Strikes Brass. VIP admission ($175) includes a preparty at 6 p.m. and reserved premier seating at the auction. General admission ($125) begins at 7 p.m. opendoorsasheville.org. Photo by Renato Rotolo
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.