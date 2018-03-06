Smart Bets: OpenDoors Art Affair

Funds raised at OpenDoors of Asheville’s annual Art Affair gala are crucial to the nonprofit succeeding at its mission “to break the cycle of poverty with local students through advocacy and opportunities for education and enrichment.” The 2018 edition takes place Saturday, March 10, at Highland Brewing Co., which will be adorned with lanterns created by students in the One Neighborhood arts enrichment program. The evening includes live, interpretive performing artists, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a live auction with more than 75 items on which to bid, including original works of art, photography, jewelry and travel packages. There’s also an after-auction party with Empire Strikes Brass. VIP admission ($175) includes a preparty at 6 p.m. and reserved premier seating at the auction. General admission ($125) begins at 7 p.m. opendoorsasheville.org. Photo by Renato Rotolo