Smart bets: Queer Prom

“Join us for a fabulous night of dancing and joy,” reads the press release for a fundraiser for local nonprofit music camp Girls Rock Asheville. Groove to sounds from ambient musician Auracene and DJs SkorpioKore and Little Fury; the theme is unicorns and rainbows and dress is “whatever makes you feel fabulous,” with a costume box available for those who need additional sartorial zazz. While Queer Prom, at Sly Grog Lounge on Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., is for ages 21+, the camp it benefits serves youths ages 8-14 who self-identify as female, trans (across the gender spectrum) and/or gender non-binary. No musical ability is required to attend, and most campers receive full or partial scholarship, hence the fundraising goal of $4,000. Suggested donation to Queer Prom is $5-$20 at the door, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. avl.mx/6pm
