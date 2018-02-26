Smart Bets: Songs of Love

For Songs of Love, its latest series of intimate performances, local chamber music organization AmiciMusic mixes opera, operetta, musical theater and film by such composers as Arlen, Herbert, Kern, Loesser, Puccini and Rodgers. Bringing the pieces to life is the duo of pianist Daniel Weiser and soprano Simone Vigilante, whose mastery of a range of vocal styles will be on full display. Before each offering, Weiser — who doubles as AmiciMusic’s artistic director — will share insightful and entertaining anecdotes about each composer. The run of shows begins at Isis Music Hall on Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m. and ends Sunday, March 4, 4 p.m., at Saluda’s Orchard Inn (4 p.m.) with a pair of 7:30 p.m. home concerts in between. $20-50. amicimusic.org/concert/songs-of-love. Photo courtesy of AmiciMusic