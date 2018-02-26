Video premiere: “Make a Slaughter” by Spaceman Jones and The Motherships

Spaceman Jones and The Motherships, the collaboration of Davaion “Spaceman Jones” Bristol and Cliff Worsham of RBTS WIN, is set to release Spaceman Jones and The Motherships Vol. 2 on Friday (read a feature story about the project on Xpress this week).

In advance of that EP, the duo shares a video (filmed and edited by Erick Lottary aka Shotxlott) for the fiery track “Make a Slaughter.” While the lyrics may offend some sensitive listeners, its overall themes are right in line with current conversations. “What’s affecting us the most is how the people who are in charge of us act,” Bristol said to Xpress. “They want the whole world to be an echo chamber: You can be censored for having an opinion that’s against the norm, no matter how ridiculous the normal opinion is.”