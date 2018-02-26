Video premiere: “Make a Slaughter” by Spaceman Jones and The Motherships

Posted on by Alli Marshall
Screen Shot 2018-02-23 at 4.36.03 PM

Spaceman Jones and The Motherships, the collaboration of Davaion “Spaceman Jones” Bristol and Cliff Worsham of RBTS WIN, is set to release Spaceman Jones and The Motherships Vol. 2 on Friday (read a feature story about the project on Xpress this week).

In advance of that EP, the duo shares a video (filmed and edited by Erick Lottary aka Shotxlott) for the fiery track “Make a Slaughter.” While the lyrics may offend some sensitive listeners, its overall themes are right in line with current conversations. “What’s affecting us the most is how the people who are in charge of us act,” Bristol said to Xpress. “They want the whole world to be an echo chamber: You can be censored for having an opinion that’s against the norm, no matter how ridiculous the normal opinion is.”

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.