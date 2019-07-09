Smart Bets: Street to Studio

Graffiti and fine furniture aren’t mediums one would naturally pair up — and it’s precisely that odd juxtaposition that makes the diverse work of Neil Carroll so appealing. The local artist’s interest in street art dates back to his student days at the Cleveland Institute of Art in the late ’70s and has manifested itself in such large (legal) murals as a spray-painted rabbit on the side of 12 Bones Smokehouse in the River Arts District. Carroll’s large and small-scale paintings and drawings, plus handmade tables, chests and cabinets, compose Street to Studio, his summer solo exhibition at Grovewood Gallery. The show opens with a reception on Saturday, July 13, 2-5 p.m., and will be on display through Sunday, Aug. 18. Free to attend. grovewood.com. Photo of 2D mixed-media art by Carroll
