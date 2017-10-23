Smart Bets: Taj Weekes and Adowa

The hurricanes that have battered Caribbean islands and the U.S. Gulf Coast over the past two months have left many people homeless and struggling to get their lives back on track. In response, Asheville music venues have stepped up and hosted benefit shows to raise funds and provide assistance for fellow humans in need. The latest altruistic event features reggae artist Taj Weekes, a UNICEF Champion for Children and founder of the children’s charity They Often Cry Outreach. Backed by his band Adowa, composed of musicians from various island nations close to his native St. Lucia, Weekes plays an all-ages show at The Grey Eagle on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9 p.m., when 50 percent of proceeds will go directly to UNICEF’s hurricane victims relief fund. $12 advance/$15 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of Weekes
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.