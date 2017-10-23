Smart Bets: Taj Weekes and Adowa

The hurricanes that have battered Caribbean islands and the U.S. Gulf Coast over the past two months have left many people homeless and struggling to get their lives back on track. In response, Asheville music venues have stepped up and hosted benefit shows to raise funds and provide assistance for fellow humans in need. The latest altruistic event features reggae artist Taj Weekes, a UNICEF Champion for Children and founder of the children’s charity They Often Cry Outreach. Backed by his band Adowa, composed of musicians from various island nations close to his native St. Lucia, Weekes plays an all-ages show at The Grey Eagle on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9 p.m., when 50 percent of proceeds will go directly to UNICEF’s hurricane victims relief fund. $12 advance/$15 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of Weekes