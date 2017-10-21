30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my blog 30 Days Out spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

All four acts previewed in this edition have an Asheville connection. Three are based in town and the other features a guitarist who lived here in recent years.

Artist: Wham Bam Bowie Band

Venue: Isis Music Hall

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 p.m.

Door: $12 advance / $15 day of show

Tribute groups are all the rage these days, with countless acts touring nationally. Asheville is home to one of the best, the world-class Wham Bam Bowie Band. Mark Casson was uncannily channeling Bowie long before the Thin White Duke passed away in early 2016. But in the wake of Bowie’s death, demand for WBBB increased greatly, and the musicians took to the road. It’s been some time since the band has played locally; this show will be WBBB’s first Asheville date since parting ways with its original bassist late last year.



Artist: Zoe and Cloyd

Venue: White Horse Black Mountain

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Door: $12 advance / $15 day of show

Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller used to be in Americana trio Red June. As a duo, the music they make is largely consistent with their old group’s style, though Zoe and Cloyd are a bit less pop-oriented. Gentle and soulful Americana with a strong emphasis on vocal harmonies are the hallmark of Eyes Brand New, the pair’s second album, released this summer. The Honey Dewdrops open.



Artist: Plankeye Peggy

Venue: The Crow & Quill

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.

Door: $5-10 suggested

This carnivalesque quartet released Let’s See What We Have Here in 2016. Befitting a visually-oriented group, the band’s eclectic sound draws from cinematic influences like spaghetti western soundtracks and spy movie themes. The band has a progressive bent but makes a point of not venturing too far beyond the boundaries of highly melodic music. I think they sound a lot like Oingo Boingo; make of that what you will.



Artist: Slowdive

Venue: The Orange Peel

Date: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m.

Door: $35

Just ahead of the Seattle-focused grunge movement, there was another style taking hold in Great Britain. Shoegaze would be exemplified by groups including My Bloody Valentine, Chapterhouse and Ride. And one of the biggest bands in the scene was Slowdive. That group broke up after three successful albums; ex-members started the bands Mojave 3 and Monster Movie. Guitarist Christian Savill moved here to Asheville for a time. The band regrouped in 2014 and its 2017 self-titled effort makes no attempt to update or modify the group’s sound. If you loved the old Slowdive, you’ll enjoy the new one.

