Acoustic Asheville: Noah Proudfoot and the Botanicals

Noah Proudfoot and the Botanicals is a band with a sound unlike any you’ll hear on the local scene. The musicians fuse influences from reggae, blues, funk, soul and folk, melding it with conscientious lyrics and a foot-tapping beat.

The quartet is hoping to go into the studio to record its debut EP this winter and is giving a concert at The Grey Eagle on Wednesday, Nov. 1, to launch fundraising efforts. Ahead of that show, the band gave an exclusive performance of a new song for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Quarters”