Smart Bets: Rock*A*Teens

A triple dose of Southeastern indie rock takes to The Grey Eagle stage on Saturday, Sept. 15, for New Belgium Brewing Co.’s Tour de Fat pre-party. (The main event with rockers Built to Spill takes place Sept. 22 just across the French Broad River at the brewery.) Leading the way is The Rock*A*Teens, touring in support of their new album, Sixth House, the Atlanta group’s first in more than 15 years. Also on the bill is fellow Merge Records ensemble Spider Bags (with their own recently released LP in Someday Everything Will Be Fine) and the live, full-band version of Black Mountain artist Seth Kauffman’s solo studio project Floating Action, whose Heartache Essentials came out in June. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo of The Rock*A*Teens by Brett Falcon