Smart Bets: Truth & Salvage Co.

After hopping from Nashville to Asheville to Los Angeles, roots rock collective Truth & Salvage Co. has settled back in Music City and maintained a fairly low profile since the release of its 2013 album, Pick Me Up, which was crafted at Echo Mountain Recording. Tim Jones (vocals/guitar) has toured with multi-instrumentalist Leroy Powell in the duo Whiskey Wolves of the West, and Scott Kinnebrew (vocals/lead guitar) has recorded solo as Sounding Arrow, but the band as a whole has kept its performances sparse. In the wake of a late-September gig at a Porsche convention in Salinas, Calif., the six-piece band reunites for a three-show Winter Solstice Celebration run that includes stops in Nashville and Atlanta before closing out Saturday, Dec. 22, at The Grey Eagle. Asheville-based singer-songwriter Pierce Edens opens at 9 p.m. $15 advance/$18 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Matt Mendenhall