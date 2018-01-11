Xpress seeks art, writing for 2018 Kids Issue

It’s time for local kids and teens to share their creativity! Mountain Xpress is now accepting art, photos, essays and poetry for the 2018 Kids Issue.

Each year, Xpress publishes a variety of colorful and engaging creative work by local K-12 students in a pair of special issues, which also include listings of local and regional summer camps. The deadline for this year’s submissions is Friday, Feb. 9.

Theme

This year’s theme is “Let’s fix it!” (Special thanks to area educators and their students who offered feedback.) Kids and teens, here are some ideas to get you started:

• What is one of the biggest problems in our community? If you, your friends and community members could do one thing to fix this problem or make our corner of the world a better place, what would it be?

• Is there something that happened in your own life that made you realize that this was a problem that needed to be fixed? What was it?

• Think about what talents and strengths you could bring to solving this problem. What’s your own personal superpower? How could that help in changing things for the better?

• What obstacles might stand in the way of making things better? What could you, your friends or community members do to get around those obstacles?

Submission guidelines

Essays

Essays should be no more than 350 words (though some exceptions can be made).

Poems

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines.

Art

Art should be digitally photographed, or able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. Photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos

Photos should be high-resolution, digital photos, between 200 KB and 6 MB (Cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.

Deadline

The deadline is Friday, Feb. 9, to be considered for publication in the March 14 issue of Xpress.

Submit your work

Here’s a link for you to upload your work: http://avl.mx/4jd

Questions?

Email Xpress staffer Tracy Rose at trose@mountainx.com.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!