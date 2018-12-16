Xpress seeks art, writing for 2019 Kids Issues

Though we’re in the midst of all the holiday excitement, it’s not too soon for local kids and teens to get started on creating art and writing for our 2019 Kids Issues.

Each year, Xpress publishes the thoughtful, vibrant and engaging creative work of Western North Carolina K-12 students, along with listings of local and regional summer camps. The deadline for 2019 submissions is Friday, Feb. 8.

Theme

The 2019 theme is “24-hour Superpowers” (Special thanks to area educators who offered feedback!) Students, here are some ideas to get you started:

• Imagine that you suddenly have been given superpowers for 24 hours.

• What kind of powers will you have? What will you do with those powers?

• What needs to change in our local community, country and world — and how will you use those superpowers to make a difference?

• What will our community, country and world be like afterward?

Submission guidelines

Essays

Essays should be no more than 350 words (though some exceptions can be made).

Poems

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines.

Art

Art should be digitally photographed or be able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. Photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos

Photos should be high-resolution, digital photos, between 200 KB and 6 MB (cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.

Deadline

The deadline is Friday, Feb. 8, to be considered for publication in the March 13 and March 20 issues of Xpress.

Submit your work

A link to an online form will be ready soon for submitting your work. We’ll update our post when the link is live.

Questions?

Email Xpress staffer Tracy Rose at trose@mountainx.com.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!