Press release:

This festival celebrates thousands of years of tradition in the southern Appalachians with Cherokee people from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, North Carolina’s only federally recognized tribe. Experience traditional music and dance, gospel singing, Cherokee flute playing and storytelling. Talk with the Cherokees in living history encampments. See more than 25 master Cherokee artists making baskets, pottery and masks, as well as finger weaving, carving, bead working and more! Traditional food will be available on-site for purchase. This festival is unique in the opportunities it provides to meet and talk with the Cherokee elders in their home community. This event is sponsored by the North Carolina Arts Council and the Museum of the Cherokee Indian.

It’s June 10th from 10 – 5 at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, at the intersection of U.S. Route 441 and Drama Rd., 589 Tsali Blvd., Cherokee.

It’s FREE and open to the public.