This annual grassroots festival has grown steadily from a one night benefit party on the banks of the French Broad to an all weekend festival featuring some of the best music in the area and a number of outdoor events in celebration of this beautiful river and setting.

Date: May 5-7, 2016

Location: The festival takes place at the Hot Springs Campground & Spa, at the intersection of the French Broad River and the Appalachian Trail in historic Hot Springs, NC.

Music / entertainment:

Keller Williams, Keller & The Keels, Larry Keel Experience, Cabinet, Sol Driven Train, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Billy Cardine and North Too Far Downs, Empire Strikes Brass, Brushfire Stankgrass, Josh Phillips w/ Booty Band Horns, Dead 27s, Alarm Clock Conspiracy, Sally & George, and more! This festival always has a few surprises such as a juggling fire show, kid’s parade, trapeze artists, mariachi bands, fireworks, late night acoustic jams, and watch out for flying marshmallows!

Enjoy the outdoors by participating in the whitewater raft “race” on the scenic French Broad Section 9 (guides and rafts provided) that finishes at the festival, paddling “with the pros”, or the mountain bike race. And if you’re not feeling too competitive, you can take a nice hike on the AT or just hang out by the river, listening to the music.

The Whitewater Raft Race

The biggest mass start whitewater raft race in the southeast! Paddle hard with your guide or just relax and enjoy the scenery on this 8 mile stretch with fun class 2-3 rapids dispersed throughout and an exciting class IV near the takeout at the festival. Trained guides are provided by French Broad Raft Company and no experience is required. See website for details and to pre-register. Teams and/or individuals are welcome!

The Mountain Bike Race will take place Saturday, May 6th. Registration fees are $15 for non- festival participants and free for folks attending the festival. There will be prizes for the top finishers. Email frenchbroadfest@gmail.com to register and get updates on the status of the race.

River Cleanup with NOC, Riverlink and Sierra Nevada

Volunteers meet on Thursday May 4th for a pre-festival float and river cleanup on beautiful Section 9 hosted by Nantahala Outdoor Center, Riverlink, Sierra Nevada and the FBRF. Enjoy the camaraderie, get some great swag (including discount/rebate to festival), and leave the river cleaner in the process! Email frenchbroadfest@gmail.com to sign up. This fills up fast!

Paddle with the Pros

Saturday, May 6th offers a chance to paddle with an Open Canoe legend. Three time World Champion Eli Helbert will be leading a canoe clinic for folks with their own boat and gear. This will be great for boaters of all skill levels. Sign up for Paddle with the Pros at the festival information booth on Friday afternoon or evening. Space will be limited, so get there early!

Bring the Kids! Kids 12 and under are free, and The Kids’ Village has a terrific lineup of fun activities including Boffering, a climbing wall, face painting and Becky the Balloon Lady making costumes and fun balloon shapes for the annual FBRF Kids’ Parade. Becky brings an entourage of fun folks that juggle, play with fire, and love to create an entertaining atmosphere for kids of all ages! Kids’ parade on Saturday led by Sol Driven Train.

Food, prizes and more: There are plenty of food vendors or you can dine out in one of Hot Springs’ restaurants. See lots of outdoor gear and win some of it in the raffle and silent auction. Kids area. Sand volleyball. Spa. River. Mountains. Sleeping is optional.

Good Cause: Over the years, The French Broad River Festival has donated over $200,000 to designated local charities such as Manna Food Bank, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of WNC, Eliada Home, Homeward Bound of Asheville, and American Whitewater. Proceeds in 2017 will be donated to the Hot Springs Community Learning Center, Homeward Bound and American Whitewater.

Tickets:

Tickets include camping, music, registration fees for whitewater and biking events (if you have your own boat/bike), one raffle ticket, festival schwag, and good times.

~ Early Bird online $85 by 12/25/16, $95 before 2/28/16, $105 before 3/31/16 and $120 at the gate (if available).

~ Parking $75 inside festival or drop off gear at campsite and park free just outside ~ Children under 12 get in free.

Rafting plus Admission:

For those without boats but who would like to participate in the race, a limited number of tickets are available. These include a spot in a raft for the raft race with a guide, plus everything the general admission ticket offers. Check the website for more details. Tickets are on sale now at www.frenchbroadriverfestival.com.