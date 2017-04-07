Press release from French Broad River Festival:
Kick off the spring outdoor season in the Appalachians at what will be an epic 20th annual French Broad River Festival. It’s part outdoor adventure, part music festival with whitewater and mountain bike races, group rides, hiking, kid’s village, camping, greatmusic and much more. Painter John, a popular FBRF musician, compares the atmosphere to “a big potluck at your best friend’s house”. What better way to enjoy spring in these mountains? Early bird tickets are available for a limited time and the potluck is filling up so get tickets now!Location: The festival takes place at the Hot Springs Campground & Spa, at the intersection of the French Broad River and the Appalachian Trail in historic Hot Springs, NC.
Music / entertainment:
Keller Williams, Keller & The Keels, Larry Keel Experience, Cabinet, Sol Driven Train, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Billy Cardine and North Too Far Downs, Empire Strikes Brass, Brushfire Stankgrass, Josh Phillips w/ Booty Band Horns, Dead 27s, Alarm Clock Conspiracy, Sally & George, Dynamic Arts League, The V-Tones and more! (artists subject to change) See this link for details.
The festival always has a few surprises such as a juggling fire show, kid’s parade, trapeze artists, roaming mariachi band, fireworks, late night acoustic jams, and watch out for flying marshmallows! Also enjoy the outdoors by participating in one of these outdoor events:
The Whitewater Raft Race
The biggest mass start whitewater raft race in the southeast! Paddle hard with your guide or just relax and enjoy the scenery on this 8 mile stretch with fun class 2-3 rapids dispersed throughout and an exciting class IV near the takeout at the festival. Trained guides are provided by French Broad Rafting & Ziplines and no experience is required. See website for details and to pre-register. Teams and/or individuals are welcome!
Road and Mountain Bike Group Rides will take place Saturday, May 6th around 9 am. Details will be provided at check-in and at the festival.
Paddle with the Pros
Saturday, May 6th offers a chance to paddle with an Open Canoe legend. Three time World Champion Eli Helbert will be leading a canoe clinic for folks with their own boat and gear. This will be great for boaters of all skill levels. Sign up for Paddle with the Pros at the festival information booth on Friday afternoon or evening. Space will be limited, so get there early!
Bring the Kids!
Kids 12 and under are free, and The Kids’ Village has a terrific lineup of fun activities including a climbing wall, face painting and Becky the Balloon Lady making costumes and fun balloon shapes for the annual FBRF Kids’ Parade. Becky brings an entourage of fun folks that juggle, play with fire, and love to create an entertaining atmosphere for kids of all ages! Kids’ parade on Saturday led by Sol Driven Train and a kid’s bike “parade” around the campground in the afternoon.
Food, prizes and more: There are plenty of food vendors or you can dine out in one of Hot Springs’ restaurants. See lots of outdoor gear and win some of it in the raffle and silent auction. Kids area. Sand volleyball. Spa. River. Mountains. Sleeping is optional.
Good Cause: Over the years, The French Broad River Festival has donated over $200,000 to designated local charities such as Manna Food Bank, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of WNC, Eliada Home, Homeward Bound of Asheville, and American Whitewater. Proceeds in 2016 will be donated to the Hot Springs Community Learning Center, Homeward Bound and American Whitewater.
In addition, an annual River Cleanup in conjunction with the Nantahala Outdoor Center, Riverlink, and Sierra Nevada takes place on Thursday May 4th as part of the festivities surrounding the festival. Check the website for details or email frenchbroadfest@gmail.com to sign up.
Tickets:
Tickets include camping, music, registration fees for whitewater and biking events (if you have your own boat/bike), one raffle ticket, festival schwag, and good times. Weekend passes are:
- $85 by 12/31/16,
- $95 before 2/28/17
- $105 before 3/31/17 extended but could end anytime!
- $120 at the gate
- Parking Passes are $75 inside festival or drop off gear at campsite and park free just outside
~ Children under 12 get in free.
Rafting plus Admission:
For those without boats but who would like to participate in whitewater rafting “race”, a limited number of tickets are available. These include a spot in a raft with a guide, plus everything the general admission ticket offers. Check the website for more details.
Campground details:
- Festival gates open at 8 am Friday 5/5/17 and campsites are 1st come 1st serve but there’s plenty of room to camp. If you want to arrive earlier (and secure a prime campsite) you can try to reserve a site for Thurs 5/4/17 by calling the Hot Springs Campground & Resortat 828-622-7676. Note: If designated sites fill up, there will still be plenty of room to camp!
- You will be allowed to enter the campground and unload your vehicle at your campsite, but will need to buy a parking pass to remain parked in the festival grounds. Parking area is free just outside gate. As the fest has grown, traffic in the campground is an issue so please understand the increase in parking pass cost and carpool if you must have a car at your site!
- If you don’t want to camp, check out other accommodations in Hot Springs here.
- RV sites are full.
- Sorry but NO DOGS allowed in festival grounds!
- If you have any questions, send email to frenchbroadfest@gmail.com or be sure to like us on Facebook for updates also.
Spring in Hot Springs
- Hiking: Hot Springs is a favorite with hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT), which runs through town and right by the festival grounds. Lovers Leap Rock , one of the most popular AT side hikes in the area, offers a grand view of the French Broad River and the festival 500 feet below!
- Biking: Compete in the mountain bike race or take a leisurely ride. Follow the French Broad about 7 miles down River Road to Paint Rock or head up to the Mills Ridge Bike Trail for singletrack.
- Whitewater: It is a River Festival, and Section 9 from Barnard to Hot Springs is what the Cherokee called “Tahkeyostee” or “where they race”. For a much calmer float but still very scenic, put in at Hot Springs and float to Paint Rock (Section 10). Check out French Broad Rafting in Hot Springs for a private guided trip
- Ziplining: French Broad Rafting & Ziplines offers stunning mountain views
- Fishing: The French Broad River has great Smallmouth Bass fishing, or catch Trout in nearby Spring Creek or The Laurel River.
- Spa / Hot Tubs: The Hot Springs Spa, located across from the festival grounds, features modern Jacuzzi style hot tubs, positioned outside along the tranquil banks of Spring Creek and the French Broad River; the tubs are supplied with a continuous flow of World Famous Natural Hot Mineral Water. They have a nationally certified & state licensed staff of massage therapists on hand to compliment your soaks or for separate service altogether. For reservations go to www.nchotsprings.com or call 828-622-7676.For more details or for shuttle services, check out Bluff Mtn Outfitters (http://www.bluffmountain.com/) in downtown Hot Springs
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.