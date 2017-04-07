Kick off the spring outdoor season in the Appalachians at what will be an epic 20th annual French Broad River Festival. It’s part outdoor adventure, part music festival with whitewater and mountain bike races, group rides, hiking, kid’s village, camping, greatmusic and much more. Painter John, a popular FBRF musician, compares the atmosphere to “a big potluck at your best friend’s house”. What better way to enjoy spring in these mountains? Early bird tickets are available for a limited time and the potluck is filling up so get tickets now!

The festival takes place at the Hot Springs Campground & Spa , at the intersection of the French Broad River and the Appalachian Trail in historic Hot Springs, NC.

Music / entertainment:

Keller Williams, Keller & The Keels, Larry Keel Experience, Cabinet, Sol Driven Train, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Billy Cardine and North Too Far Downs, Empire Strikes Brass, Brushfire Stankgrass, Josh Phillips w/ Booty Band Horns, Dead 27s, Alarm Clock Conspiracy, Sally & George, Dynamic Arts League, The V-Tones and more! (artists subject to change) See this link for details.

The festival always has a few surprises such as a juggling fire show, kid’s parade, trapeze artists, roaming mariachi band, fireworks, late night acoustic jams, and watch out for flying marshmallows! Also enjoy the outdoors by participating in one of these outdoor events:

The Whitewater Raft Race

The biggest mass start whitewater raft race in the southeast! Paddle hard with your guide or just relax and enjoy the scenery on this 8 mile stretch with fun class 2-3 rapids dispersed throughout and an exciting class IV near the takeout at the festival. Trained guides are provided by French Broad Rafting & Ziplines and no experience is required. See website for details and to pre-register. Teams and/or individuals are welcome!

Road and Mountain Bike Group Rides will take place Saturday, May 6th around 9 am. Details will be provided at check-in and at the festival.

Paddle with the Pros

Saturday, May 6th offers a chance to paddle with an Open Canoe legend. Three time World Champion Eli Helbert will be leading a canoe clinic for folks with their own boat and gear. This will be great for boaters of all skill levels. Sign up for Paddle with the Pros at the festival information booth on Friday afternoon or evening. Space will be limited, so get there early!

Bring the Kids!

Kids 12 and under are free, and The Kids’ Village has a terrific lineup of fun activities including a climbing wall, face painting and Becky the Balloon Lady making costumes and fun balloon shapes for the annual FBRF Kids’ Parade. Becky brings an entourage of fun folks that juggle, play with fire, and love to create an entertaining atmosphere for kids of all ages! Kids’ parade on Saturday led by Sol Driven Train and a kid’s bike “parade” around the campground in the afternoon.

Food, prizes and more: There are plenty of food vendors or you can dine out in one of Hot Springs’ restaurants. See lots of outdoor gear and win some of it in the raffle and silent auction. Kids area. Sand volleyball. Spa. River. Mountains. Sleeping is optional.

Good Cause: Over the years, The French Broad River Festival has donated over $200,000 to designated local charities such as Manna Food Bank, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of WNC, Eliada Home, Homeward Bound of Asheville, and American Whitewater. Proceeds in 2016 will be donated to the Hot Springs Community Learning Center, Homeward Bound and American Whitewater.

In addition, an annual River Cleanup in conjunction with the Nantahala Outdoor Center, Riverlink, and Sierra Nevada takes place on Thursday May 4th as part of the festivities surrounding the festival. Check the website for details or email frenchbroadfest@gmail.com to sign up.

Tickets:

Tickets include camping, music, registration fees for whitewater and biking events (if you have your own boat/bike), one raffle ticket, festival schwag, and good times. Weekend passes are: