From Buncombe County Recreation Services:
Buncombe County Recreation Services and Go Hike NC Fall Hikes
Following the popularity of the summer Go Hike NC series, Buncombe County Recreation Services has added additional fall and winter community hikes. The hikes will offer some beautiful scenery along the Blue Ridge Parkway and breathtaking views of eastern Buncombe County. These hikes are a continuing effort to offer experiences for residents who are new to outdoor recreation and is in conjunction with our Buncombe Outdoors Initiative.
All the hike locations were chosen due to their moderate difficulty so that everyone can get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Western North Carolina. Participants will be led by an experienced guide and the pace will be set off the participants.
The first hike at Lane Pinnacle on the Blue Ridge Parkway, starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 4. Participants will hike up to the summit of Lane Pinnacle. It is a relatively challenging hike across ridges and up a few wooden ladders to a beautiful view at the top. This hike will also showcase a short section of the beautiful Mountains to Sea trail.
The group will be tackling High Windy at the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly on Sunday, December 3 at 10 a.m. The High Windy hike is a challenging hike; it is a 7.4 mile hike and difficult as you will be climbing 1600 feet in 2.5 miles.
Buncombe County Recreation Services hikes are being held in conjunction with Go Hike NC and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. Participants are asked to preregister at GoHikeNC.com.
