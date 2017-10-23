Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville Public Works will repave the entirety of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as part of its fiscal year 2017-18 road resurfacing projects. This project will include milling the street down, laying a new gravel base, repaving of street and replacing sidewalks, gutters and stormwater pipes and driveway cut-ins.

City staff would like to meet with area residents to provide information about the project timeline, its logistics and answer questions, particularly for residents who live on or adjacent to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. City staff will be available to talk about this project from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the City of Asheville Public Works Building, 161 S. Charlotte St. Please join us!

This will be an informal drop-in session where project managers can discuss the specifics of the repaving project.

To be clear, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will remain open to traffic through this project. There will be lane closures to accommodate the repaving and safety of the workers, but the street itself will remain open.

“The functionality of the street will not change once it’s done,” said Street Services Manager Chad Bandy. “It will just be in better condition.”

Sidewalks, gutter and stormwater pipe replacements are expected to begin Oct. 30 and continue through much of the winter. The milling and paving of the street is scheduled to happen in the spring.

For more information contact Street Services Manager Chad Bandy at CBandy@ashevillenc.gov or 828- 259-5852.