Jennifer Adams to Present on Controlling Invasive Species

Talk (and Trivia) Will Address How to Manage Kudzu, Paulownia and More

Jennifer Adams, AmeriCorps Project Conserve Habitat Restoration Associate, will present “Invaders of the Forest” at the Conserving Carolina Speaker Series at Transylvania County Library. She will discuss the battle against non-native invasive plants on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Rogow Room.

Western North Carolina is currently being threatened by an array of non-native invasive plant species, brought to the area for gardening and erosion control or by accident. Jen and the habitat restoration crew of Conserving Carolina work each day to combat the reach of these species through the responsible use of herbicides and manual removal.

Her presentation will cover non-native invasive plants such as princess tree, kudzu, and their effect on the ecosystems of Western North Carolina. Jen will discuss Conserving Carolina’s efforts to manage these plants and protect the natural resources at risk. The program will end with a game of trivia.

Jen is currently serving her second year as an AmeriCorps Project Conserve member. She became interested in habitat restoration while attending Elon University, where she worked on a project with the Haw River Trail and Alamance Recreation and Parks to survey exotic invasive plants and develop management plans.

The Conserving Carolina Speaker Series is presented by Conserving Carolina – formerly Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy and Pacolet Area Conservancy. Its mission is to protect and steward land and water resources vital to our natural heritage and quality of life and to foster appreciation and understanding of the natural world.