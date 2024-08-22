Press release from City of Hendersonville

On Friday, August 30 through Monday, September 2, the North Carolina Apple Festival will take place in downtown Hendersonville. The street festival starts at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30 with the opening ceremony taking place at 2:15 p.m. at the Historic Henderson County Courthouse.

Main Street will be closed to traffic between Caswell and 7th Avenue for the festival, with street closures starting on Thursday, August 29. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 2:00 p.m. between Caswell and Allen and no parking after 3:00 p.m. from Allen to 7th Avenue. Main Street will be closed until Monday, September 2, following the parade and festival cleanup.

For the safety and comfort of pets, non-service animals are discouraged at the Apple Festival. Festival attendees should leave pets comfortably at home. No drones are permitted to fly in the festival area.

Parking is available in city surface lots and the parking deck on 5th Avenue West. During the Apple Festival, the parking deck will be operating with a $10 daily flat-rate fee. During peak festival hours, volunteers will be present to assist users at the gates. To assist with weekend festival traffic, the parking deck gate at Church Street will be enter only and the 5th Avenue parking deck gate will be exit only.

The City Hall parking lot located at 160 6th Avenue East will be dedicated as handicapped parking on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Additional parking information on City of Hendersonville managed parking can be viewed here.

Please be aware that many privately owned parking lots in Hendersonville charge for parking. Ensure you follow all posted signage to prevent the chance of being towed. Tour bus parking inquiries may be directed to parking services at 828-697-3050 by Wednesday, August 28.

For more information on the Apple Festival and entertainment schedules, visit here.

Hendersonville Farmers Market

On Saturday, August 31, the Hendersonville Farmers Market will take place from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. along Maple Street adjacent to the Historic Train Depot. More information can be found here.

The King Apple Parade

On Monday, September 2, the King Apple Parade will take place in downtown Hendersonville at 2:30 pm. The parade viewing area extends along Main Street from 5 points to Kanuga/Caswell. Street closures beyond the Main Street festival closure will occur toaccommodate the parade route and parade staging areas. Parade staging will occur on Oakland Street from Asheville Hwy to 6th Avenue West and along Bearcat Blvd in front of Hendersonville High School. The southbound lane of Asheville Hwy will also be used for staging after 1:30 pm when the detour route begins. Additional information for parade participants and spectators can be found here.

Government Office Closure

The City of Hendersonville government offices will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2024, for Labor Day. Garbage, recycling and brush collection for City of Hendersonville customers will not be taking place on Monday, September 2 due to the City’s holiday schedule. Collection for Monday customers will be delayed by one week with collection resuming on Monday, September 9, 2024. Any extra bagged garbage from Monday customers will be picked up on September 9. For water/sewer issues occurring on September 2, please use the afterhours number at (828) 891-7779.