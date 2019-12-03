Press release from ArtScape Hendersonville:

The colorful ArtScape show of outdoor artwork in downtown Hendersonville will decorate the streets through the winter months. Plans are underway now, however, for next year’s outstanding exhibit. Artists and sponsors who want to participate in the 2020 exhibit are invited to sign up during December. The deadline for all applications – artists and sponsors – is January 18, 2020.

Deadline for artists announced

A total of 40 artists will be chosen for the 2020 juried show, including four young artists. Artists must live in Henderson County. The young artists will be chosen in the age categories of 6 to 11 years and 12 to 17 years old. All other applicants must be 18 or older. The deadline for all applications is January 18, 2020. Details are available at www.artscapehvl.org. Next year’s outdoor art gallery will be on exhibit in downtown Hendersonville April 2020-March 2021.

“The ArtScape Committee is planning next year’s exhibit, and exciting projects are already underway. The opening reception is something art enthusiasts look forward to. We’ll announce more about that soon. An outstanding judge has been chosen for the juried show. We are busy signing up sponsors and artists,” reported ArtScape chair Diane Dean.

Sponsors for banners should sign up now

Those wishing to sponsor one or more banners in the 2020 show will save on the cost of sponsorship by signing up before the end of this year. A banner can be sponsored for $200 through December 31. From January 1 to January 18, the cost is $225. For more information visit www.artscapehvl.org. Sponsors can be individuals, businesses, or organizations. Sponsors names are shown on the banners..

ArtScape Hendersonville is a community-building project adding interest and color to the downtown area, showcasing locally created art and helping make the city an exciting and unique art destination. The annually changing selection of banners on Main Street, Seventh Avenue, and the downtown side streets creates a unique twist on an outdoor gallery experience.

For more information, contact Diane Dean at artist@dianedean.com or phone her at 843-247-1368. Visit www.artscapehvl.org or www.acofhc.org for information about the ArtScape Banner Project.