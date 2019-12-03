Press release from Asheville Darkroom:

The Asheville Darkroom will be having a group show featuring a range of analog based photography from it’s members and volunteers. This show will open Friday, December 6 from 4-8 and be up through January.

We’ll also have a print sale, snacks, and a black and white photo booth up for the opening. This is a great time to come check out the space, and see some of the work being produced here.