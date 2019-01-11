Press release from the Historic Cotton Mill Studios:

Historic Cotton Mill Studios welcomes three new creatives.

Tara Nyanga from Sugarcane Sewing Studios grew up in Asheville. She studied costume design/technology in school. After her schooling Tara worked in New York City for 10 years, then she taught sewing classes in Uganda. Tara moved back to Asheville to raise a family and start her own custom sewing business. Sugarcane Sewing Studios in now open in Studio C. Tara is available by appointment only for wedding dress design, clothing alterations, film/tv costumes, and fashion production. Contact her at 828-785-3167 or www.sugarcanestudios.com

“My career started with creating costumes for Broadway shows, continued to men’s tailoring at The Metropolitan Opera, transitioned to high fashion on the hit TV show Gossip Girl, and continued with movies such as John Adams and Magic Mike. I have experience in all types of clothes, all personalities, and all body types. I LOVE to think outside the box. The more creative, the better. I am confident I can handle your project or wedding with ease! “ – Tara Nyanga

Erin Adams is the owner and photographer at Erin Adams Photography. She is a freelance food and lifestyle photographer in Asheville, NC. Erin has worked in the industry for over 15 years, producing content for commercial clients, editorial assignments, and collaborating with cookbook authors. She creates images with an emphasis on harnessing natural light, creating a clean and natural feel. Erin is now open in Studio E. Contact Erin at 323-533-7537 or erin@erinadamsphotography.com.

“Harnessing natural light to create mouthwatering imagery is our specialty. Please contact us with the details of your next project and we’ll find a way to deliver great images on time and within budget” – Erin Adams

Luxe House Photographic (AKA René Treece Roberts) is a fine art and portrait photographer. Her works surpass the notion of past, present, and future and capture the timeless qualities of emotional depth and classical beauty. She specializes in one of a kind children’s portraiture and fine art printing. Roberts digs deep into our Appalachian landscape to document and bring to life a world that’s laden in nature’s texture, natural yet atmospheric lighting, and other worldly character depth. She has most recently traveled to England, Scotland, France and Cuba to work on her photographic dreams. Her studio in now open in Studio E. See a gallery of her work here or book a session: http://www.luxehousephotographic.com 828-279-3047

“I have been photographing the people and natural beauty in North Carolina for over a decade. Every location and person I’ve photographed has a singular charm and presence. My passion in photography is to capture the unique magic of these moments in time for you to enjoy as heirlooms forever.” – René Treece Roberts