Press release from The Free Clinics:

The Free Clinics will be the beneficiary of profits from the June 24 Asheville Lyric Opera’s Summer Young Artists Concert, presented by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hendersonville (UUFH), 2021 Kanuga Road at Price Street in Hendersonville.

Suggested donation is $15 and tickets may be purchased at the door. The concert starts at 3:00 p.m. and the doors open at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available at intermission. 10% of the concert profits will support The Free Clinics.

These young artists have participated in the Asheville Lyric Opera’s (ALO) Summer Young Artist Program. They will perform a collection of opera highlights, art songs and classical pieces they have worked on during the program. The young performers come to Asheville from around the country and participate in an intensive program for six weeks to develop their singing, acting, dancing and performing skills. They range from young professionals to students and they participate in ALO’s summer productions and perform extensively around the Western North Carolina. The June 24 concert at the UUFH is part of this performance series.

For more information about Asheville Lyric Opera Young Artists Concert at the UUFH, or to make reservations, please call 828.693.3157 or emailoffice@uufhnc.org. State your name and the number of tickets needed and your reserved tickets will be available at the door.

The Free Clinics was established in 2001 and enhances the healthcare system in Henderson and Polk Counties to ensure the accessibility of quality healthcare for uninsured, low-income clients. The Free Clinics works with volunteers and partnering healthcare providers to provide healthcare, prevention, education, medication access, and case management services, including specialty referrals.