From the City of Asheville:
Asheville Mayor Manheimer issues statement on the passing of the Rev. Billy Graham
As Mayor of the City of Asheville, I would like to express my deep condolences to the Graham family on the passing of the Rev. Billy Graham, at age 99.
Called the Pastor to Presidents, he also served as a spiritual leader to many people in Asheville and Western North Carolina. In 1953, Rev. Graham held one of his famous crusades in Asheville.
Rev. Graham spread his message of God’s love to the world through his crusades in every major U.S. city and the world over, from Europe to Africa, Asia and South America. He offered spiritual guidance to presidents and even royalty, such as Queen Elizabeth. His impact was immeasurable.
We here at the City of Asheville pause to mark his passing, with respect for his many contributions.
