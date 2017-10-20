Press release from N.C. Attorney General’s office:

Asheville native Matthew Smart has been appointed to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Council on Collegiate Opioid Misuse. To kick off the Council’s work, Matthew traveled to Appalachian State University Monday to represent Western Carolina University at the inaugural meeting. Attorney General Josh Stein created this Council, comprised of students from colleges and universities across the state, to work with students to confront the opioid crisis on college campuses. Attorney General Stein convened Monday’s meeting, followed by presentations from Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman and five experts in substance misuse.

“I want to implement things on our campus that can help anybody who would ever need it,” Matthew said. “I grew up learning about this crisis as my father, Randy Smart, was the Drug Unit Commander for Buncombe County. He is currently a captain and running for sheriff and one of his goals is to attack this crisis.”

Matthew is studying business at Western Carolina University. He is also involved with student government and Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He is a graduate of Enka High School.

The Council, which includes students active in student government, campus athletics, Greek life, public health and social work studies, and college recovery programs, will meet four times this school year to discuss strategies for addressing substance misuse at their schools. In addition to receiving training sessions at each meeting, students will also provide recommendations to the Attorney General’s Office for combating the opioid crisis at the collegiate level.

“Students are the most valuable partners we can have in the effort to confront substance misuse on college campuses,” said Attorney General Stein. “I am encouraged by the talent and enthusiasm these students bring to the effort. The opioid epidemic is among the biggest threats to public health we face today. Confronting it will require creative solutions and collaboration at every level.”

Combatting the opioid epidemic is a top priority for Attorney General Stein. Since taking office in January, he has convened round table discussions in 18 communities across the state to share local strategies and perspectives. He has also initiated an investigation into the role of drug manufacturers and distributors in creating the crisis, and has promoted legislative action to address it—including the STOP Act, which became law in June. This Council marks the first time Attorney General Stein has taken this work directly to students.