Press release from Asheville Democratic Socialists of America:
WHAT
A rally to protest the Texas abortion ban, as well as any and all attempts to deny reproductive justice and abortion care.
This rally is locally planned and organized, and is being held in concert with women’s marches taking place across the country on the same day.
WHEN
Saturday, October 2nd, 11:30am-1:30pm
WHERE
Pack Square in downtown Asheville, at the former site of the Vance Monument
WHY
As of September 1st, abortion is no longer accessible to most Texans. Meanwhile, South Dakota is restricting medication abortions and Oklahoma threatens medical providers with the loss of their licenses for performing abortions. Next spring, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week ban, a case that allows this reactionary court the chance to finally overturn Roe v. Wade—meaning many states could soon go the way of Texas.
This moment demands that we show up and demand a future for our communities where abortion care and access to that care is safe and afforable for everyone who needs it—without stigma, interference, or coercion. Those of us who are able to get pregnant denounce attacks on our bodily autonomy, and those of us who cannot stand in solidarity with our comrades.
WHO
The sponsors of this event include:
Asheville DSA
Asheville Party for Socialism and Liberation
Carolina Abortion Fund
Mountain Area Abortion Doula Collective
