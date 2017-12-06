Press release from The Chaddick Foundation:

The 7th annual Asheville Symphony Chorus Flash Sing is happening this Saturday! 70 singers stopping by seven venues to sing the “Hallelujah Chorus” to unsuspecting shoppers! It’s really amazing to see! Here is the schedule:

1:15 – Sam’s Club

2:00 – Asheville Mall Food Court

2:15 – Atrium (Asheville Mall)

2:30 – Barnes & Noble (Asheville Mall)

3:00 – Walmart (Bleachery Blvd off Swannanoa River Road)

3:30 – Walmart (Arden, Birch Cicle off Airport Road)

3:45 – Target (Arden, McKenna Road off Airport Road