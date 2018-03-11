From the Asheville Yoga Center:

Asheville Yoga Center Dedicates Upcoming Yoga for Paddlers Workshop to Maria Noakes Foundation

All workshop proceeds will be directly donated to the Live Like Maria Memorial Fund

Asheville, N.C., March 7, 2018 — Following the passing of Maria Noakes, Asheville Yoga Center and Anna Levesque are dedicating the upcoming Yoga for Paddlers workshop to the memory and legacy of world-champion kayaker, wife, mother of two, and beloved member of the Western North Carolina community. All proceeds from the workshop, led by Levesque on March 18, will be directly donated to the Live Like Maria Memorial Fund.

“We mourn the loss of Maria, and our hearts are with her family and friends both in Western North Carolina and worldwide,” says Melissa Pennscott, general manager of Asheville Yoga Center. “We are honored to help support Maria’s legacy in any way that we can.”

The Live Like Maria Memorial Fund has been established at the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Donations will be directed to causes that were close to Maria’s heart, including paddling instruction and outdoor experiences for youth, river conservation and access, and empowering women in outdoor adventure pursuits.

Contributions of any amount may be made by check and should be sent to “CFWNC” with “Live Like Maria” in the memo line and mailed to The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina; 4 Vanderbilt Park Drive, Ste. 300; Asheville, NC 28803. Gifts may also be made online at http://www.cfwnc.org/; click “GIVE NOW” in the upper right corner of the home page, then choose the “Live Like Maria Memorial Fund” from the drop-down menu. For a direct link to the donation page, click here.

Click here to sign up for Yoga for Paddlers workshop to support the Live Like Maria Memorial Fund.