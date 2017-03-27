Press release from Hanger Hall School for Girls:
Nationally renowned clinical psychologist Lisa Damour discusses her bestselling book “Untangled” and the distinct developmental transitions that guide teenage girls to adulthood during a community talk April 19 on the UNCA campus.
Presented by Hanger Hall School, an independent middle school for girls in Asheville, the event begins at 7 p.m. in the UNCA Humanities Lecture Hall. It is free and open to the public, with support by UNCA’s Ramsey Library.
Damour is director of the Laurel School’s Center for Research on Girls and senior advisor to the Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University. She writes a monthly column on adolescence for the New York Times and is a regular contributor at CBS News. Drawing on years of clinical experience and the latest research, she provides sound and practical guidance to girls, as well as to their parents, teachers and advocates.
In her New York Times bestselling book, “Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood,” Damour pulls back the curtain on the teenage years and shows why our daughters’ erratic and confusing behavior is actually healthy, necessary and natural.
“Dr. Damour is a dynamic and compelling speaker, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring her to Asheville,” said Catherine McClain, Head of School at Hanger Hall. “This will be a great evening for anyone who wants to better understand the transitions teen girls are making on their way to becoming grown-ups, and to help guide them along the way.”
Hanger Hall is Asheville’s oldest independent middle school for girls. Offering a rigorous and engaging curriculum, small class size and nurturing faculty, and commitment to community, the school has been educating, inspiring and empowering middle school girls since 1999.
For more information about Hanger Hall or the Damour program, visit www.hangerhall.org or call (828) 258-3600. For more about Dr. Damour and “Untangled,” visit www.drlisadamour.com.
