Press release from the Division of Employment Security:

RALEIGH — The Division of Employment Security (DES) will be changing how customers sign in to its website beginning on March 28. This new sign-in procedure will allow claimants and employers to create their own user- names and passwords rather than using Social Security Numbers (SSNs) or Employer Account Numbers (EANs).

“This sign-in change will enhance overall information security on the Employment Security website,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “We are constantly looking for and implementing ways to improve how our customers access our services.”

Usernames and passwords will be more secure. As needed, customers will have the ability to reset and change their passwords without contacting DES. For all customers, all services on the DES portal, des.nc.gov, will be accessed using the same username and password. Employers will be able to designate additional administrators and control their access to claims and tax functions by having separate usernames for employees and remitters (third party administrator, power of attorney, and others).

“Protecting customer information is always a priority,” said Employment Security Assistant Secretary Ted Brinn. “This change will also be beneficial to claimants and employers using our system. Users will no longer be required to sign in multiple times.”

For more information, customers can go to des.nc.gov and view the frequently asked questions (FAQs).