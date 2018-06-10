Press release:

The 19th season of Tryon’s most popular summer event – Summer Tracks – continues on Friday, June 15 with Big Sound Harbor. All shows begin at 7 pm. In case of rain the concerts will move across the street inside the spacious Tryon Fire Dept. A full schedule including performers bios and photos can be found at www.summertracks.com.

Aptly named, Big Sound Harbor produces a big sound with horns, keys, and rippin’ electric guitars. Band leader and lead singer Dulci Ellenberger adds to the mix with a voice that combines elements of Motown, Folk, and Soul. The band—whose members also play in the famed Holy Ghost Tent Revival—brings their big sound to original works, as well as covers that pay homage to some of the greats of our time, including Aretha Franklin and Sharon Jones. With a deep respect for the origins of Motown and Soul, Big Sound Harbor aims to transport the audience, elevating the sense of humanity in us all by delivering quality, heartfelt music directly to their ears. Big Sound Harbor features Dulci Ellenberger (vocals, rhythm guitar), (Kevin Williams (bass), Ross Montsinger (drums), Stephen Murray (Trumpet, keys), Matt Martin (lead guitar), Hank Widmer (trombone, clarinet) and Charlie Humphrey (trumpet, keys).

All Summer Tracks concerts are free, though a voluntary donation at the gate is encouraged. Audience donations along with the generous presenting sponsorship of New View Realty, tonight’s concert sponsor Jerry Thomas Promotions/Productions and many local businesses and individuals make these shows possible. Katie D’s N.Y. Bagels & Deli will be offering for sale a variety of slider sandwiches, pimento cheese and crackers, plus a variety of desserts including brownies, cookies and ice cream. Water and soft drinks will be for sale plus alcohol consumption is allowed in the park but is not for sale.

Summer Tracks is produced by the Town of Tryon in affiliation with Peter Eisenbrown of Blockparty Productions. For more information about Summer Tracks and the performers visit www.summertracks.com.

Summer Tracks 2018 Season brought to you by New View Realty of Tryon:

June 15 Big Sound Harbor

July 6 Get Right Band

July 20 Aaron Burdett Band

Aug 3 Gigi Dover & The Big Love

Aug 17 Delta Moon

Aug 31 Fireside Collective