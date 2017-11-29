Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove celebrates the true meaning of Christmas with ‘Christmas at The Cove’ events

Sold out concerts and events feature top Christian artists, carol sings, and inspiring messages

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2017 — Each year, the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove celebrates Christmas – the birth of Jesus Christ – through traditional worship concerts, festive holiday decorations and a beautiful display of the Nativity. This year is no different. The Cove is celebrating the Christmas season with a packed schedule of 12 holiday concerts and events from Nov. 30-Dec. 14, most of which have already sold out.

“Christmas is a special time of year, as we intentionally focus on the birth of Jesus and the hope that we have in Him,” says Will Graham, executive director of The Cove. “It’s our prayer that our guests are inspired and renewed as they visit The Cove this holiday season, seeing anew the true meaning of Christmas.”

Uplifting Christmas concerts with popular contemporary artists fill the calendar, including three consecutive evenings with Point of Grace, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, followed by Mark Schultz on Dec. 7; Veritas on Dec. 8; Michael O’Brien on Dec. 9; and Phillips, Craig and Dean on Dec. 12 and 14. A limited number of tickets remain for the Mark Schultz and Michael O’Brien concerts. All other concerts are sold out.

SeniorSalt Carol Sings—which feature favorite Christmas carols, an inspiring devotional, and a buffet luncheon—are a Christmas at The Cove mainstay, enjoyed by many area senior citizens. The Carol Sings will take place Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Due to popular demand, all of the SeniorSalt Carol Sings are sold out at this time.



In addition to the concerts, The Cove will host a special Women’s Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 10 with gifted Bible teacher Lori Frank. This event is also at capacity, but a waiting list is available.

The complete schedule is available at www.thecove.org . Call (800) 950-2092 for the latest information on availability and pricing or to be added to the waiting list for one of the Christmas at The Cove events.

Guests are welcomed to visit the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, which is open daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, throughout December, The Cove will be adorned for the season with vibrant poinsettias, ornamented Christmas trees and a Nativity in its lobby. The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove and Chatlos Memorial Chapel will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 31.