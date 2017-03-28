Press release from the Biltmore Volleyball Academy:

Biltmore Volleyball Academy (BVA), Western North Carolina’s premiere volleyball club, will host the 21st Annual Jr. Hi Neighbor Volleyball Tournament throughout Asheville & the surrounding counties on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. The two-day tournament draws an estimated 100 teams and 3,500 players, coaches, and their families from throughout the southeast. Jr. Hi Neighbor is the largest volleyball competition in the area for young women ranging in age from 13-18 years old. The matches are open to the public at no cost and are an excellent opportunity to support the local players.

BVA is known for hosting a top-notch tournament and invites all of Asheville to watch the highly skilled volleyball action. Currently, BVA has 12 active teams that compete throughout the Carolina region and beyond, depending upon their abilities and experience. One standout team this season is the BVA 16 Elite team, coached by UNCA volleyball alum standout Jennifer Peterson.

Successful at every tournament they play, the 16 Elites recently returned from the highly competitive Capitol Hill Classic in Washington, D.C. At this national tournament, the 16 Elite women made it to the gold bracket, which included a win over the number 1 ranked team in the event. They finished the Capital Hill Classic 5th out of 64 teams and are now preparing for the Big South National Qualifier Tournament in Atlanta at the end of this month and then on to the Jr. High Neighbor in April. A gold finish at Big South would propel them to the Nationals, held this May in Minneapolis, MN.

“Our consistent medal placement at tournaments is due in large part to the incredible caliber of coaching we recruit and retain here at BVA,” states the Executive Director, Rhesa Edwards. “We nurture the student- athletes to be the best they can be on and off the court, and many go on to play at the collegiate level.” The current coaching staff includes former & current college coaches including, Frederico Santos (UNC Asheville), Jen Peterson (Mars Hill University) & Rick Banis (formerly Newman University & Limestone College). BVA also has former college players from division I and division II schools such as UNCA, Rutgers, and Florida Tech and top area high school & middle school coaches.

To learn more about Biltmore Volleyball Academy and the Jr. Hi Neighbor Volleyball Tournament, please visit them at biltmorevolleyballacademy.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/BiltmoreVolleyballAcademy. The tournament action will be held throughout the region, including locations such as Mars Hill College, Asheville High School & Middle School, North Buncombe, AC Reynolds, and Hendersonville High Schools.

About Biltmore Volleyball Academy

BVA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 to promote and enhance volleyball in Western North Carolina by providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for all ages and levels to develop. BVA is the premiere club in WNC offering the highest level of coaching, including UNCA, Mars Hill College and area high school coaches. The Jr. Hi Neighbor Tournament provides scholarships for local athletes through the Jordan Hodges Scholarship Fund, for players who demonstrate a passion and commitment to the sport, and are in need financial assistance. The Fund is in memoriam of the promising young volleyball player Jordan Hodges, who was killed in an automobile accident in 2009 at the age of 14. To honor her and help others follow their dream to play volleyball, 22 scholarships have been awarded since its inception.