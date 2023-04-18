In recognition of National Volunteer Week, Blue Ridge Parkway managers today announced the 2022 Volunteer of the Year award recipients, honoring those who have made exemplary contributions to the preservation, protection, and enjoyment of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

In 2022, over 1200 volunteers contributed more than 45,000 hours in service to the Blue Ridge Parkway assisting in numerous ways to support operations, preserve and protect park resources, and make a positive impact on visitor experience.

“We are so grateful for the many, dedicated volunteers who give their time volunteering with the National Park Service,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Those who choose to share their time and talents alongside us have a lasting impact on the park and its visitors.”

Among many nominations from park staff and coworkers, five award recipients were selected, including:

Blue Ridge Parkway Youth Group Award

The Christ School – Maintenance Volunteers, Asheville Area

Students from Christ School have worked for several years to make the southern sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway beautiful through improving campsites, removing vegetation, and painting. Established volunteers who work alongside the students note the importance of equipping the next generation of stewards to care and protect places like the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Volunteers-In-Parks program at Blue Ridge Parkway places volunteers in virtually every aspect of park operations. For more information about the Parkway’s volunteer program visit NPS.gov.