Press release from the Blue Ridge Pride Center:

It’s time for some inclusion, y’all! That’s the theme of this year’s Blue Ridge Pride Festival, taking place in less than two months. So, mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 25, at Asheville’s Pack Square Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A week of exceptional events will lead up to the big day.

Festival Week. We are working with the rest of the community to create a week of exceptional events leading up to the big day. Currently scheduled events include Generation Plus’s Senior Prom, a Drag Brunch, the Annual Blue Ridge Pride Pageant, Stonewall Sport’s Corn Hole tournament, a “Luv All” brew launch party hosted by Green Man, a Strength in Pride art show, and much more! Mark your calendar busy for the week of Sept. 18. Check out our website for updates on times and locations.

Welcoming WNC Procession. We kick off the festival with a 10 a.m. procession through Asheville and Pack Square Park. This procession – a parade of people – is free to anyone who aspires to a vision of a WNC community that is welcoming to all. We encourage companies, organizations, groups, families, and individuals to join. Register here.

Festival Entertainment. Two stages feature some of our region’s most noted musicians and DRAG performers. Currently scheduled* to appear are Mar P, Modern Strangers, Danni Leigh, Laura Blackley and the Wildflowers, Aaron Woody Wood and the Love Drugs, the Beer City Sisters, 80H Project, Ryan RnR Barber and Boogie Therapy, Lo Wolf, Melissa McKinney, Nick Gonnering, Cynthia McDermott, the Knotty Gs, and our very own Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus. We will showcase the winner of the Blue Ridge Pride Pageant and over a dozen other drag performers. *Scheduled artists are subject to change

Exhibitors, Vendors, & Sponsors. The Blue Ridge Pride Festival embodies our vision of an inclusive community growing together. For a day, activists, businesses, churches, health care providers, community services, vendors, and pride groups all share a space together. Two hundred booths will fill the park to capacity. Where else can you shop for social justice, health care, housing, jobs, and jewelry while enjoying fantastic food and music?

Stay Up to Date.

We are adding new performers, vendors, and events every week. To keep up with it, visit our website, click on our calendar, our entertainment lineup, and our directory of exhibitors. Register for our Welcoming WNC Procession. Look for links to our Facebook page, Twitter feed, and Instagram account.