Press release from Funny Business Agency:

Boston Comedy Festival Finalist Stewart Huff is set to perform in Asheville at The Grey Eagle on Saturday, June 9th at 8:00 PM. Stewart Huff has appeared and been heard on HBO, NPR, and Bob and Tom Radio.

Stewart Huff was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky and grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has been performing comedy for over 15 years, beginning when he decided to drop out of college to become a writer.

Currently touring theatres, comedy clubs and special events across the country, Huff reaches past the norm for his genuine — and genuinely unexpected — comedy. His knack for embracing the foibles of humanity and his refreshing originality make him as likeable as he is hilarious.

A storyteller at heart, Huff continues to amaze with his clever material and personal wit.

Huff has performed in comedy clubs nationally and internationally, including the Improv in Los Angeles and New York, the Punchline in Atlanta and the Funny Bone in Omaha, as well as countless others.

A finalist in the 2006 Boston Comedy Festival, Huff was also invited to perform in the HBO Las Vegas Festival, where his act can be viewed on pay-per-view.

He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his girlfriend. There he drops off the various items he collects while on the road, including an antique barber chair, countless vintage photographs, and an extensive collection of LP’s. She likes this.

He is featured in the documentary Road Comics: Big Work on Small Stages, which was released in Fall 2009.

Saturday, June 9th @ 8:00pm

$12 advance / $15 at the door

Tickets @ https://www.thegreyeagle.com/