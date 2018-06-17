Press release from The Vanishing Wheelchair, Inc.:

Bright Blessings of Asheville, An Independent Member of the Bright Blessings National Affiliate Network, has teamed up with The Vanishing Wheelchair, Inc. to bring magic to Asheville on July 12 to raise money for its community programs serving women and children in local homeless shelters. Live Your Dreams Magic Show is a two-hour event, including an intermission, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Goodwill, 1616 Patton Avenue.

The Vanishing Wheelchair, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity dedicated to helping people with disabilities find their passion and meaning through the arts. With a diverse group of professional entertainers from magicians to jugglers to storytellers to singers The Vanishing Wheelchair guarantees a memorable and inspirational time for the entire family. “We have a talented group of people,” says T.J. Shimeld, president of The Vanishing Wheelchair, “who are living their dreams and are an inspiration to watch perform.”

The programs of Bright Blessing bring positive emotional experience to homeless children and their families by lifting spirits, boosting confidence, broadening horizons and supporting basic needs. Bright Blessings of Asheville is a 501(c)(3) all volunteer, nonprofit community program that goes into local shelters and hosts baby showers for expectant women to bring them hope and help meet the emergent needs of their babies entering homelessness and hosts birthday parties for the children living in these shelters, many of whom never had a special celebration like their peers. In addition, in partnership with The Vanishing Wheelchair, Bright Blessings brings magic shows to hospitalized children to help provide relief from the stress of the daily medical routine.

Tickets are on sale now and will also be available at the door: $10 for adults and $7 for children. Contact Bright Blessings at brightblessingsofasheville@outlook.com for more information or to purchase tickets.