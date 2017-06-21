Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts single dog speed dating

Asheville, North Carolina (June 21, 2017) — Find your one and only dog at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

Brother Wolf will host its first single dog speed dating event on Saturday, July 1, from 6-8 p.m. at its Adoption Center located at 31 Glendale Avenue in Asheville. Dogs participating in this event prefer to be the only animal in a home, and are seeking a family that wishes to give all their love and affection to just one perfect pet.

Potential adopters seeking a match will meet with a Brother Wolf Adoption Counselor, and answer questions about what they are looking for in a companion. They will then be matched with three dogs for a 15-minute “blind date” on campus scheduled at specific times. Dates will involve treats, snuggling and playing with toys. Between dates, guests will be welcome to enjoy family-friendly games and mingle with members of the community.

This event will be free and open to the public. For more information, contact Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at 828-505-3440 or info@bwar.org.