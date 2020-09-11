Press release from the Buncombe Community Remembrance Project:
The Weizenblatt Gallery’s first exhibition of the fall semester opened Wednesday, Sept. 9, featuring works by Mars Hill University (MHU) faculty. One of the pieces is a painting by the Gallery’s director, Skip Rodhe: “Say Their Names”, with portraits of 13 people killed by police or vigilantes. They are George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbury, Rekia Boyd, Sean Reed, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott, Yvette Smith, Ayanna Stanley-Jones, Dontre Hamilton, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, and Tamir Rice.
The Weizenblatt Gallery is located on the campus of MHU in Moore Auditorium. The show runs through Friday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
