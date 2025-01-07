Press release from Buncombe County:

Commissioners Round Out New Board by Appointing Drew Ball, Tap New Interim County Attorney

Buncombe County Democratic Party held a special election where Drew was recommended to finish the two-year term set to expire in 2026. According to state law, when a vacancy occurs on the Board of Commissioners, the remaining members shall appoint the person recommended by the County Executive Committee of the political party of which the commissioner being replaced was a member. The Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of 2025 on Jan. 7. The main order of business was appointing Drew Ball to the District 3 seat vacated by Commission Chair Amanda Edwards. Last month, the

Appointment of interim County Attorney

Commissioners also voted to appoint Senior Attorney Curt Euler as their interim County Attorney. Curt is a licensed attorney in North Carolina and has agreed to perform all statutory duties of the County Attorney on an interim basis. Buncombe County is currently engaged in a nationwide search for its new County Attorney.

Boards and Commissions assignments

Calendar of 2025 meetings

Commissioners meet at 200 College St. on the third floor. If you cannot attend meetings in person, you can watch a livestream of the meetings on the County's Facebook page. Board of Commissioners' meetings are typically the first and third Tuesdays of the month.