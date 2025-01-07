Press release from Buncombe County:
Commissioners Round Out New Board by Appointing Drew Ball, Tap New Interim County AttorneyThe Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of 2025 on Jan. 7. The main order of business was appointing Drew Ball to the District 3 seat vacated by Commission Chair Amanda Edwards. Last month, the Buncombe County Democratic Party held a special election where Drew was recommended to finish the two-year term set to expire in 2026. According to state law, when a vacancy occurs on the Board of Commissioners, the remaining members shall appoint the person recommended by the County Executive Committee of the political party of which the commissioner being replaced was a member.If you want to contact any of the Commissioners or learn more about their backgrounds, you can visit the Board of Commissioners’ website.Appointment of interim County AttorneyCommissioners also voted to appoint Senior Attorney Curt Euler as their interim County Attorney. Curt is a licensed attorney in North Carolina and has agreed to perform all statutory duties of the County Attorney on an interim basis. Buncombe County is currently engaged in a nationwide search for its new County Attorney.Boards and Commissions assignmentsCommissioners appointed themselves to various boards and commissions that require a sitting Commissioner to act as a liaison or representative. You can see a list of those boards and commissions here. If you are interested in serving, you can learn more about vacancies and how to apply here.Calendar of 2025 meetingsBoard of Commissioners’ meetings are typically the first and third Tuesdays of the month. You can view current and past agenda items here. Commissioners meet at 200 College St. on the third floor. If you cannot attend meetings in person, you can watch a livestream of the meetings on the County’s Facebook page. You can view a schedule of 2025’s meetings here.For additional information about current County projects and events, visit Engage Buncombe where you can also subscribe for updates, watch various committee meetings, and more. And don’t forget to sign up for text message alerts and notifications about emergencies and general information from the County’s CodeRED system.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.