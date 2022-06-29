Notice from Buncombe County Planning & Development:

Notice is hereby given that the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment (the “Board”) will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 12:00 pm (the “Meeting”), at the Commissioners Chambers on the third floor of 200 College St, at which the Board will hold public hearings to consider the following applications:

ZPH2022-00013 Fairview Mini Storage SUP (Continued from 6/8/22): Joshua Wilkes of AREP Fairview, LLC, on behalf of Susan Miller and JPL Holdings, LLC, owners, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(7), to establish a Planned Unit Development (Level 2) for a self-storage facility on tax lot PINs 9686-53-5576 and 9686-53-4772 (1366 Charlotte Highway and an unaddressed parcel off Charlotte Highway to the west of PIN 9686-53-5576);

ZPH2022-00018 Reems Trace Road Variance: Robert Todd of Red House Architecture, on behalf of Cindy Roberts and Scott Edwards, owner, has applied for a Variance pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-621(4), Sec. 78-642 Table 2, Dimensional Requirements, to request a reduction to the front setback on tax lot PIN 9742-74-9772 (30 Reems Trace Road);

ZPH2022-00010 Clayton Crossing SUP: Scott Gillespie of Deep South River Development, on behalf of Michael David Brown and David Craig Brown, owner, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a Planned Unit Development (Level 1) for a 70-unit residential development on tax lot PIN 9634-55-6545 (642 Long Shoals Road);

ZPH2022-00011 Creekside Community SUP: Mark Ambach of Ambach Communities, LLC, on behalf of West Family Limited Partnership, owner, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a Planned Unit Development (Level 1) for a 497-unit residential development on tax lot PIN 9633-44-7561 (2177 Brevard Road);

ZPH2022-00003 Carolina Ready Mix & Builders Supply SUP: Bart Jones of Carolina Ready Mix and Builders Supply, LLC, on behalf of Vulcan Materials, owner, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a) and Sec. 78-677, to establish a concrete manufacturing plant on a portion of tax lot PIN 9607-91-0396 (1186 Smokey Park Highway);

ZPH2022-00012 Wanderlust Vacation Rentals SUP: Kira Elton of Wanderlust NC, LLC, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(9), to establish a 4-unit Vacation Rental Complex on tax lot PIN 9677-70-7137 (49 Reeds Creek Road);

ZPH2022-00009 Brevard Road Apartments SUP: Mike Klein of Oscar Land Acquisitions, LLC, on behalf of Charles B Lytle and Ernest Anthony Lytle, owners, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a Planned Unit Development (Level 1) for a 244-unit residential development on tax lot PINs 9635-40-7237, 9635-40-9116, and 9634-49-5776 (1754 Brevard Road, 4 Atrium Trail, and 6 Atrium Trail).

Those wishing to provide witness testimony should, and those requesting to participate as a party with standing must, complete and return the appropriate form to the Board at least 24 hours prior to the hearing via mail or hand delivery to: Buncombe County Planning, 46 Valley St., Asheville, NC 28801, or via email to: pzboards@buncombecounty.org. The form to request to participate as a witness is available here: https://bit.ly/3kmhPq7 and the form to request to participate as a party with standing is available here: https://bit.ly/2UeEDgW. Both of these forms are available for pick-up at 46 Valley St., Asheville, NC 28801.

For more information, please visit the Development Projects webpage at: https://bit.ly/37h90Jy. Questions about public hearings or requests to participate should be directed to pzboards@buncombecounty.org, Buncombe County Planning Info, 46 Valley St., Asheville, NC 28801, or (828) 250-4830.

AGENDA BOA 2022-07-13