Notice from Buncombe County Planning & Development:
Notice is hereby given that the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment (the “Board”) will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 12:00 pm (the “Meeting”), at the Commissioners Chambers on the third floor of 200 College St, at which the Board will hold public hearings to consider the following applications:
ZPH2022-00013 Fairview Mini Storage SUP (Continued from 6/8/22): Joshua Wilkes of AREP Fairview, LLC, on behalf of Susan Miller and JPL Holdings, LLC, owners, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(7), to establish a Planned Unit Development (Level 2) for a self-storage facility on tax lot PINs 9686-53-5576 and 9686-53-4772 (1366 Charlotte Highway and an unaddressed parcel off Charlotte Highway to the west of PIN 9686-53-5576);
ZPH2022-00018 Reems Trace Road Variance: Robert Todd of Red House Architecture, on behalf of Cindy Roberts and Scott Edwards, owner, has applied for a Variance pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-621(4), Sec. 78-642 Table 2, Dimensional Requirements, to request a reduction to the front setback on tax lot PIN 9742-74-9772 (30 Reems Trace Road);
ZPH2022-00010 Clayton Crossing SUP: Scott Gillespie of Deep South River Development, on behalf of Michael David Brown and David Craig Brown, owner, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a Planned Unit Development (Level 1) for a 70-unit residential development on tax lot PIN 9634-55-6545 (642 Long Shoals Road);
ZPH2022-00011 Creekside Community SUP: Mark Ambach of Ambach Communities, LLC, on behalf of West Family Limited Partnership, owner, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a Planned Unit Development (Level 1) for a 497-unit residential development on tax lot PIN 9633-44-7561 (2177 Brevard Road);
ZPH2022-00003 Carolina Ready Mix & Builders Supply SUP: Bart Jones of Carolina Ready Mix and Builders Supply, LLC, on behalf of Vulcan Materials, owner, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a) and Sec. 78-677, to establish a concrete manufacturing plant on a portion of tax lot PIN 9607-91-0396 (1186 Smokey Park Highway);
ZPH2022-00012 Wanderlust Vacation Rentals SUP: Kira Elton of Wanderlust NC, LLC, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(9), to establish a 4-unit Vacation Rental Complex on tax lot PIN 9677-70-7137 (49 Reeds Creek Road);
ZPH2022-00009 Brevard Road Apartments SUP: Mike Klein of Oscar Land Acquisitions, LLC, on behalf of Charles B Lytle and Ernest Anthony Lytle, owners, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a Planned Unit Development (Level 1) for a 244-unit residential development on tax lot PINs 9635-40-7237, 9635-40-9116, and 9634-49-5776 (1754 Brevard Road, 4 Atrium Trail, and 6 Atrium Trail).
Those wishing to provide witness testimony should, and those requesting to participate as a party with standing must, complete and return the appropriate form to the Board at least 24 hours prior to the hearing via mail or hand delivery to: Buncombe County Planning, 46 Valley St., Asheville, NC 28801, or via email to: pzboards@buncombecounty.org. The form to request to participate as a witness is available here: https://bit.ly/3kmhPq7 and the form to request to participate as a party with standing is available here: https://bit.ly/2UeEDgW. Both of these forms are available for pick-up at 46 Valley St., Asheville, NC 28801.
For more information, please visit the Development Projects webpage at: https://bit.ly/37h90Jy. Questions about public hearings or requests to participate should be directed to pzboards@buncombecounty.org, Buncombe County Planning Info, 46 Valley St., Asheville, NC 28801, or (828) 250-4830.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.