Property Tax Payments Due in January Property taxes remain due by January 6, 2025 as North Carolina law does not allow waivers or exemptions for natural disasters. For assistance, visit the Tax Office (94 Coxe Ave.) or call 828-250-4910. Payment plans and FAQs are available at buncombecounty.org/tax .

Important Application Deadlines

Asheville-Buncombe Rebuilding Together Grants: Applications for grants up to $25,000 close today, November 27. Apply at mountainbizworks.org/abgrants.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance: Applications for those impacted by Hurricane Helene is due by Monday, December 2. Apply at des.nc.gov.

AB-Tech Stronger Together Resource Fair

AB-Tech is sponsoring the Stronger Together Community Resource Fair to help everyone in the community connect with essential resources to assist them in their recovery journey and beyond. The resource fair is on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the AB Tech Campus in the Ferguson Auditorium Building at 340 Victoria Road.

The County, FEMA, Land of Sky, United Way, NC Works, Manna Food Bank, and more organizations will be there. The City of Asheville will distribute free lead testing kits at the event. This is a great opportunity for residents to get help with Helene recovery including applications, donations, employment, and more.

Property Safety After Helene

Permits & Inspections staff have completed 2,100 damage assessment inspections, of these, 314 structures are considered totally destroyed. It’s important that property owners understand that home repairs due to Helene-related damage must meet North Carolina state building codes, which are minimum requirements to ensure a safe environment for people to reside.

“Buncombe County has experienced tremendous loss. The last thing we need in our community right now is additional loss of life,” said Buncombe County Planning & Inspections Director Bob Haynes. “People living in structures that are not built to the minimum life safety requirements from the building codes can have a false sense of security, and the reality is that structures not built to code can pose a life safety risk.”

Residents living in substandard conditions can get help through FEMA assistance. Residents do not have to choose between a tent and a safe shelter. Over 160 households that have been approved for FEMA housing options; this does not include Transitional Sheltering Assistance. The County encourages those who may have been impacted to please apply for FEMA assistance.

Once residents have applied for assistance, they can contact the Permits & Inspections office at 30 Valley St. or call at 828-250-5369. Staff will work with residents to assess next steps.

Steps for permitting damaged structures:

Ask contractors for their NC State license number, each trade has its own board

Obtain multiple bids

Call our office with any questions, 828-250-5388

Start with our planning department to obtain approval

Apply for the permit (emergency permits are free through December 2024 per legislation)

Code Purple Activated

Due to anticipated cold weather, Code Purple has been activated for Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. Participating shelters will offer emergency overflow beds with fewer requirements:

ABCCM (20 20th St.): Single men, intake starts at 4 p.m. (WE2 transit route).

ABCCM Transformation Village (30 Olin Haven Way): Single women and children, intake starts at 4 p.m. (W2 transit route).

Holiday Fire Safety

The Buncombe County Fire Marshal’s Office emphasized safe cooking and heating practices, especially as Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. Follow these key tips:

Cooking Safety Tips:

Stay in the kitchen while cooking and set timers.

Keep flammable items away from stovetops.

Ensure a 3-foot kid-free zone around cooking areas.

Use back burners and turn pot handles inward.

Wear tight-fitting clothing while cooking.

Smother grease fires and keep oven doors closed during oven fires.

Keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen.

General Fire Safety Guidance:

Avoid overloading circuits and unplug appliances when not in use.

Safely extinguish cigarettes and avoid smoking near oxygen.

Install and regularly test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms; replace them every 10 years.

Never use generators indoors and inspect heating appliances annually.

The Buncombe County Fire Marshal’s Office has handled 124 incidents this year.

City of Asheville Water Updates

More than 5,000 lead testing kits have been requested by residents from the city. The normal turnaround time for results is four to six weeks.

With upcoming cold weather, residential pipes may be prone to freezing and possibly bursting. The City of Asheville shared tips on preventing frozen water pipes in your home, what to do if you leave town, or if pipes burst. Click here for the tips.

City of Asheville water customers with water-related questions should contact the Water Department at 828-251-1122.

Health Mobile Team Vaccine Clinic Schedule

Next week, Buncombe County’s Public Health Mobile Team will be providing free flu and other vaccines on:

Monday, Dec. 2 at Bethel United Methodist Community Care Station and Sky Lanes Bowling Alley from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Bounty and Soul Market at 55 Adams Hill Road in Asheville

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at AB Tech Stronger Together Resource Fair

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP)

Starting on Monday, December 2, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program offers a one-time heating bill help for low-income households. Payments go directly to heating vendors.

Households including a person aged 60 or older or disabled persons receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1-March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Already-enrolled households meeting the requirements will be notified and do not need to re-apply. To apply, visit epass.nc.gov, call 828-250-5500, or visit 40 Coxe Avenue during open hours.

Beginning Jan. 2, 2025, all other eligible households who meet the eligibility requirements may begin applying.

Trash and Waste Collection Schedule Adjustments

Waste Pro services will be delayed by one day this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday:

Thursday pickups will occur on Friday, November 29.

Friday pickups will occur on Saturday, November 30.

Bagged trash drop-off will be available at the following locations from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, November 27: Hearts with Hands

Friday, November 29: Ingles by Reynolds High

Saturday, November 30: North Buncombe Pool (until 1:30 p.m.)

The landfill and transfer station will be closed Thursday but will reopen Friday and Saturday.

Holiday Closures and Updates

Water distribution sites and community care stations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Starting December 2, these sites will close, except for those in highly impacted areas: