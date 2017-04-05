Press release from Bullington Gardens:

Bullington Gardens, a non-profit horticultural education center and public botanical garden, will hold its annual spring plant sale on Friday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Friday sale hours have been extended this year to better accommodate customers.

The sale features a wide variety of native and non-native perennials, more than 20 varieties of tomatoes plus other vegetable starts, herbs, unusual annuals, and small trees and shrubs. Many of these plants were started from seeds and cuttings onsite in Bullington’s greenhouses. The sale also offers decorative and functional birdhouses plus garden-themed crafts designed by volunteer artists.

Growing plants and maintaining Bullington’s 12 acres of gardens and grounds is managed by a team of almost 90 volunteers. “We call this special place ‘a garden with a heart’,” says Joellen Johnson, volunteer coordinator. Through its BOOST (Bullington Onsite Occupational Student Training) and Horticulture Therapy programs, education specialists at Bullington Gardens offer plant-based activities to special-needs high school students and adults to support basic job skills training, rehabilitation and wellness.

“This event is our single largest fundraiser for the year,” says John Murphy, Bullington Garden’s Director. “All proceeds will benefit our mission to educate and inspire children and adults in horticulture, the natural sciences and integrated disciplines.”

An additional Mother’s Day plant sale will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring more plants, hanging baskets and garden art perfect for gift-giving.

For more information, call Bullington Gardens at 828-698-6104 or visit bullingtongardens.org.