PRESS RELEASE:

ASHEVILLE (Tuesday, July 25th, 2017) – Hold on to your hats, Asheville. This August, Buxton Hall is teaming up with High Five Coffee to spawn the first ever ‘Hog-ust’, a month-long celebration dedicated to what each does best – great BBQ and killer coffee.

Though barbecue and coffee aren’t the most typical pairing, both teams are eager to partner up and join forces with the other’s talents. “We believe that the shared commitment and passion of our baristas, bakers and bartenders directly connects us within the incredible food scene here in Asheville,” said Emily Peele, Operations Manager of High Five Coffee. “It is important to us to collaborate locally and share our team’s creativity with our city that we love so dearly.” The partnership has been a long time coming, with both concepts continuing to rank in national recognition with accolades including Buxton Hall’s #9 slot in Bon Appetit’s list of “America’s Best New Restaurants” for 2016, and High Five’s nod in Business Insider’s list of “The Best Coffee Shops in America.”

Beginning Monday, July 31, High Five Coffee’s Rankin Avenue location will offer indulgent weekly pastry specials curated by Buxton Hall pastry chef Ashley Capps. The rotating menu of sweet and savory pastries will be served alongside weekly beverage specials that can be enjoyed with espresso at High Five, or with spirits at Buxton Hall. Offerings include:

Pastries

Week one / BLT Tart – flaky leaf lard cornmeal crust with heirloom tomatoes, Buxton’s jowl bacon, fresh basil, dill, farm-to-home buttermilk custard, crumbled cornbread, sea salt and cracked black pepper

Week two / Boozy Brioche Breakfast Bun – coffee and toasted pecan brioche with cinnamon brown sugar schmear and a brown butter Jameson glaze

Week three / Black Cherry Hand Pie – fernet poached cherries with orange zest and almond flaky pie dough tossed in cocoa and demerara sugar

Week four / Happy Pig Hand Pie – flaky leaf lard crust with Buxton’s spicy vinegar sauce, pulled pork and collard greens

Week five / Lemonade Ice Cream Sandwich – lemon curd swirled vanilla ice cream with citrus angel food cake and Buxton’s sour patch lemon dust

Buxton’s Featured Coffee Cocktails

Week one / Thyme After Thyme – scotch, thyme orange shrub, cold-brewed concentrate, tonic and salt

Week two / The Double Flip – whole bean coffee-infused Jameson, egg white, High Five browned butter caramel and lemon

Week three / Don’t You Fernet About Me – fernet, angostura, cold-brew concentrate, whiskey and High Five fernet syrup

Week four / Lavendula Rose – gin, lavender/rose simple syrup, cold-brewed concentrate and tonic

Week five / Hello Sunshine Slushie – vodka, cold-brewed concentrate and cayenne turmeric lemonade

Both concepts would like to thank Counter Culture Coffee for sponsoring all coffee needs throughout this celebration.

About Buxton Hall Barbecue

A partnership between two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef and restauranteur Meherwan Irani and two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef and pitmaster Elliott Moss, Buxton Hall Barbecue was introduced to Asheville, N.C. in 2015. Featured in Southern Living’s Best Restaurants list for 2016 and named one of Bon Appetit’s Top 10 Best New Restaurants for 2016, Buxton serves as Moss’ platform to introduce traditional Eastern Carolina-style barbecue to the city’s South Slope neighborhood. The restaurant is a member of the Chai Pani Restaurant Group, led by chef Meherwan Irani out of Asheville, N.C. The team has four other concepts with menus focusing on approachable Indian street food located in both Atlanta (Botiwalla and Chai Pani Decatur) and Asheville (Chai Pani and MG Road). Buxton Hall Barbecue is open daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 5:30 to 10 p.m. The restaurant also recently opened for brunch service, available every Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information on Buxton Hall, visit www.buxtonhall.com. To stay up-to-date on restaurant news and announcements, please follow Buxton Hall’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/buxtonhall.

About High Five Coffee

High Five Coffee is committed to bringing Asheville the tastiest coffee imaginable. Our coffee partners at Counter Culture Coffee take care of the sourcing, roasting and education. Our job is to brew it attentively just for you. When it comes to our ideals, ensuring that you enjoy your experience is the most important part of what we do. From the flavor of our coffee to the warmth our baristas bring, you will want to give total strangers a high five after your time with us. Our flagship, downtown and Woodfin locations offer classically prepared espresso drinks as well as house-made syrups for our own creative concoctions. We serve a variety of brewing methods for the cup, as well as whole bean for you to brew at home if that suits your fancy. We serve both savory and sweet fare which is all prepared locally and feature several local beers on tap. Join us for a treat soon…